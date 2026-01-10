Wintry weather briefly returns to Minnesota over the weekend

Minnesota's relatively mild run of weather will be briefly interrupted by some snow showers, gusty winds and frigid wind chills over the weekend.

The NEXT Weather team reports that a weak wave of energy will span a few isolated snow showers through Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be minor at less than an inch.

The system will bring gusty northwest winds up to 30 mph, which will hold temperatures near 20 degrees all day. Wind chills, however, will be in the single digits in the afternoon through Sunday morning.

Sunday is expected to be a bit calmer with a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable highs in the 20s.

Another clipper may bring a few snow showers across far northern Minnesota Sunday evening. The Twin Cities will not be affected.

High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday and Tuesday.

Rain showers are expected on Tuesday, with more weak and minor systems possible toward the end of the week. No major weather events are expected in the near future.