Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills open Tuesday

Are you ready to hit the slopes?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills have opened Tuesday.

Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. 

"Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said.

Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7.

Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Record setting opener

Posted by Andes Tower Hills on Monday, October 17, 2022

"This is not a fake video," Andes Tower Hills General Manager Tom Anderson said in a video Monday. "This is real snow. We can actually throw snow."

David Schuman will have more later on WCCO 4 News:

First published on October 18, 2022 / 11:02 AM

