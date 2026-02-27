Wilson sisters aim to lift Hill-Murray back to state basketball tournament

Sisters Mya and Ashlee Wilson, who play for the Hill-Murray girls basketball team, have an unspoken connection.

"Just always knowing where we are on the court. If she's behind me, I'll know where she is," Mya Wilson said.

Their high school team is the first time they've actually been teammates. The two lead the team in scoring, assists and rebounds. Older sister Mya Wilson, a junior, is averaging 26 points per game. Ashlee Wilson, who is only in 8th grade, is averaging 20 points a game. Head coach Betty Trull said they bring more than just strong statistics to the program.

"I think the biggest thing, though, is the culture they've been bringing," Trull said. "They get a lot of kids involved, they pick people up, they give high fives and I think when you're talented and you do that, you're showing signs of being a really special player and special sister duo as well."

Trull says Mya Wilson is hard to stop when driving to the hoop and that Ashlee Wilson is a consistent shooter around the arc.

The Pioneers have never won a state title in girls basketball and haven't been to the tournament since 2011. They're hoping that changes this year. But they'll have to get through a tough opponent first.

"I would say DeLaSalle because last year we lost to them to go to state, so that's going to be a great game. We're both great teams," Ashlee said.

Mya Wilson added, "I'm just really excited to see how far we go while playing alongside my sister and best friend."

Hill Murray is set to play Mahtomedi in the Section 4AAA semifinal on Saturday.