The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota will get a $15 million dollar expansion

A wildlife rehab center continues to set records year after year.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) treated over 22,000 wildlife patients, surpassing last year's total back in September.

From injured birds or baby turtles, the facility is now one of the busiest wildlife rehab centers.

"At the rate in which we are growing- pretty incredible," said Dr. Rachel Owens, Veterinarian at WRC.

One of the busiest days this summer, WRC saw nearly 300 animals admitted.

But that success also comes with growing pains. WRC was built in 2002 and was designed for 10,000 patients.

"We need more space, and we are working on building that," Owens stated.

To fix that, a $15 million expansion project is underway. The 25,000 sq ft rehabilitation facility is designed to ease the overcrowding and free up space at the medical center. Animals will go to the second facility to complete the rehabilitation process before being released back into the wild.

Ownes believes growth comes as more people in the community find out about WRC and its mission. She says without community they would not be able to help as many animals as they do.

Staff also want people to know transporting an injured wildlife patient doesn't have to be scary. People can call and someone will talk them through how to handle it safely.

Staff believe this move will ease the growing pains and allow the center to provide even better care for wildlife patients

Thanks to a gift, WRC is already one-third of the way to the $15 million goal.

Phase One we will construct 10 new animal wards and 20 pools that will house young waterfowl nursery patients, adult waterfowl and waterbirds, and aquatic mammals.

