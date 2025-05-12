Radar and satellite footage shows wildfire smoke in northeastern Minnesota

Smoke from two wildfires burning in northeastern Minnesota is being picked up by radar and satellite imagery.

Satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) on Monday afternoon showed plumes of smoke from the Camp House Fire and Jenkins Creek Fire.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the high-resolution GOES satellites are among the best tools for detecting fire starts in remote areas.

The National Weather Service Duluth weather radar also detected smoke plumes from the two wildfires on Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, the size of the Camp House Fire near Brimson, Minnesota, is around 1,250 acres, and the Jenkins Creek Fire has grown to between 700 and 800 acres in size near Hoyt Lakes.