Hartman scores twice, Gustavsson makes 27 saves in Wild's 5-0 win over Blues in opener

Ryan Hartman scored twice, Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves for his 12th NHL shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marco Rossi also scored, and Kirill Kaprizov had three assists in his first game since signing an eight-year, $136 million contract. Gustavsson played days after agreeing to a five-year, $34 million contract extension.

Hartman and Boldy — who also had two assists — scored late in the first period. Hartman connected from the edge of the slot with 4:06 left and Boldy had a tip past Jordan Binnington with 2:30 to go.

Eriksson Ek scored on a power-play rebound with 7:33 left in the second period for his 300th career point. Hartman added his second goal with 2:24 left in the period, beating Binnington from close range.

Rossi scored off a rebound at 7:26 of the third.

The Wild host Columbus on Saturday night.