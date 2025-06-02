Minnesotan on a mission to make hockey accessible for all nominated for NHL award

Toni Gillen has been helping grow the game of hockey for all players for nearly two decades.

Gillen works directly with athletes who prove there are no limits in life. As the Minnesota Diversified Hockey director for USA Hockey, Gillen helps five different disciplines get out on the ice, including special and sled hockey, Warrior Hockey for injured veterans, blind hockey and deaf/hard of hearing hockey.

"They're the heroes. They have such drive and such tenacity, and never give up spirit," said Gillen. "[As a child] I would play with my brothers on outdoor rinks, but [girls] weren't allowed to play games, so I think that kind of fueled my 'everybody should play' mentality."

Gillen's work over the years inspired her coworkers at the Minnesota Wild organization to nominate her for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award. She was among 500 people nominated for it and made the top three.

"It's almost like a culmination of 18 years of my passion, 18 years of being able to help people and 18 years of seeing people's dreams come true," said Gillen.

Willie O'Ree is known for being the first Black player in the NHL. The league started this award the same year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 to go to a person who, through the game of hockey, has positively impacted their community, culture or society.

"She embodies this award wholeheartedly," said Bella Iverson, community relations manager for the Minnesota Wild. "She's so dedicated to the growth of hockey, not just for able-bodied athletes, but all athletes."

Iverson says what stands out the most to her about Gillen is that her work with diversified hockey is all volunteer time. Gillen's full-time job is working as a night nurse at Gillette Children's Hospital.

"That's a lot of hours, and at odd hours, and would normally put someone out for the count during the day, but Toni, she works tenfold and works during the day, so she's kind of 24/7," said Iverson.

When asked how Gillen does it all on very little sleep, she said, "The people who are involved in this sport, and their families, and just their desire to be able to be a part of something is really what kept me going."

The winner of the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award will be announced later in June and will get $25,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.

Gillen says she would donate that money back to Minnesota Diversified Hockey for more sleds and to cover the cost of ice time, jerseys and travel for the players.