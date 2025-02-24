Wild hockey brings women together for empowerment events

Minnesota Wild hockey is calling all women to join forces to empower each other.

What started as "ladies nights" in past seasons is now re-branding to offer women an experience with a more meaningful purpose.

"We wanted to make it more powerful and become a movement," said Katie Vannelli, director revenue marketing for the Minnesota Wild.

Vannelli, along with Erica McKenzie, senior director of ticket sales and service for the team, created what they're calling "Women of the North." They partnered with the Thriii Collective to connect female business owners and leaders in the Twin Cities with hockey fans. The purpose is to help women gain knowledge they can use to benefit their professional and personal lives.

"Our Power Play event, specifically, is geared towards networking. So growing your game, your business or just changing careers," said Vannelli, "you can guarantee walk away with at least 5 different connections."

As a member of the 2005 Gopher Women's Hockey Championship team, McKenzie knows the power of teaming up and the success that can come from it. This is what inspires the mission behind Women of the North.

"When I was growing up, I thought I was going to play professional men's hockey. We just didn't have women's professional hockey, so you couldn't really see what that could be. You almost had to just dream it and hope that it would come to life," said McKenzie.

She hopes sharing her experience of navigating life from a player to a professional can help another young person do the same.

"I think just showing women and girls that there's opportunity outside of just the norm that they've seen before is super powerful," said McKenzie.

There are several upcoming events before the season is over. The Women of the North events happen before home Wild games. Signup is available when purchasing a ticket for the game.