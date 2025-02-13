White Bear Lake police searching for 20-year-old last seen leaving family home Wednesday evening

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Authorities in the northeast metro are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 20-year-old man.

The White Bear Lake Police Department says Noah Kilian Berres was last seen Wednesday evening at his home on the 1900 block of County Road E before he left on foot. He had been wearing a brown sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Police added he was "severely underdressed for the winter temperatures."

Berres' family says he has health concerns and they are worried for his welfare.

Noah Kilian Berres Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Berres is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 109 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Berres is asked to contact the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.