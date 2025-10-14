Families from White Bear Lake schools demand accountability after 22-year-old man enrolls as student

Dozens of parents showed up Monday night at White Bear Lake Area Schools' board meeting to call for accountability after a 22-year-old man enrolled as a teenager at a Minnesota high school.

Earlier this month, White Bear Lake Area High School principal Russell Reetz announced Kelvin Luebke allegedly used fake documents to enroll. Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak later released a statement defending the district's enrollment policies.

According to a warrant, Luebke's real age wasn't discovered until a student noticed his mugshot on social media, and he was in jail under a different name than he went by in school.

Luebke told WCCO he has a birth certificate from Africa that shows he is 18 and called the incident a misunderstanding.

Luebke has not been charged in relation to his enrollment, but he has a previous conviction for indecent exposure involving a minor.

"We don't need to privatize schools, we don't need to end public education. We can fix this, but we need people to demand accountability, and that's why I came tonight," said Joshua, of Hugo, at Monday's meeting.

Some asked administrators for an apology.

"We want to hear immediately that, 'We are so sorry that this happened on our watch and we will do everything we can to rectify it so that it never happens again,'" said Diane Smith, whose children attended the high school.

WCCO spoke earlier this month with state Rep. Elliot Engen, 36A-R, who is calling on Kazmierczak to resign.

"So many things have to go wrong for this to occur. First and foremost, it starts at the top," Engen said. "Leadership needs to be held accountable. Parents should trust that when their kids go to school, they're going to be safe."

The teacher's union, White Bear Lake Area Educators Local 7286, is supporting district leadership in their handling of the incident. Police say they expect this investigation to take some time.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.