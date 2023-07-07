When is the best time to water your grass so it absorbs the most?

Good Question: When's the optimal time of day to water your grass?

Good Question: When's the optimal time of day to water your grass?

Good Question: When's the optimal time of day to water your grass?

MINNEAPOLIS – Most of the benefits Minnesota enjoyed from a snowy winter have evaporated in the summer heat.

A new report out Thursday revealed nearly 60% of the state is now in a drought. And this lack of rain may have left your lawn high and dry.

RELATED: Dry conditions worsen: Over 50% of Minnesota is in moderate drought

WCCO News spoke with Gary Deters, a lawn water conservation educator with the University of Minnesota Extension.

"We like to try to tell people to do it deep and infrequent, so maybe twice a week for whatever the homeowner feels their lawn needs," Deters said.

It depends on the grass type, temperature, and soil. But in general, most lawns need an inch of water per week.

CBS

"Handwatering's a great way of doing it, especially if you might have something in the shade versus the sun," Deters said.

As for when to water, Deters recommends between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

"When it's cooler, there's less chance of wind, less chance of the irrigation you just put down evaporating," he said.

RELATED: This June was 2nd driest on record in Twin Cities, NWS confirms

Watering at night could hurt root growth and increase disease.

"Having some brown in your lawn is fine," Deters said. "It doesn't have to be perfect green."

The best time to plant grass seed is around State Fair time in late August. Keeping your grass longer will also help it retain more water.