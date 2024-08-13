Michelle Fischbach wins Republican primary in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS — Incumbent Rep. Michelle Fischbach has won the Republican primary in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, fending off a challenge from businessman and evangelist Steve Boyd.

Fischbach failed to earn the GOP endorsement this year due to the challenge from Boyd, but she did earn the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In 2020, Fischbach unseated DFL Rep. Collin Peterson, who represented the district for three decades. She won reelection decisively in 2022. She previously served as lieutenant governor and president of the Minnesota Senate.

Boyd ran to the right of Fischbach, who is herself among the more conservative members of Minnesota's delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was one of two Minnesota representatives who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania after the 2020 election. Fischbach said the election was "shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore." In response, the Minnesota DFL party called for her to be expelled from Congress.

Boyd's campaign website states, "Only God can solve our problems, but He uses ordinary people like you and I to carry out His will."

The 7th District encompasses much of western Minnesota, stretching from the border with Canada to Pipestone, Murray and Cottonwood counties in southern Minnesota.