Brad Finstad wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Brad Finstad has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

Finstad will face Rachel Bohman, who ran uncontested for the Democratic primary, in the general election.

Finstad has served as representative since 2022, when he won a special election to serve out the remaining term of the the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer earlier that year.

Minnesota's 1st Congressional District stretches across southern Minnesota from the Wisconsin border to South Dakota's. For many years, the district was represented in Congress by Gov. Tim Walz, who is now Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Check the latest results here.

This is a developing story so check back for more.