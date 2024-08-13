Watch CBS News
Joe Teirab wins Republican primary in 2nd Congressional District, will face Rep. Angie Craig in November

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Teirab will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in the November general election after being declared the winner in the Republican primary in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

Teirab did not earn the GOP's endorsement, but the candidate who did, Tayler Rahm, dropped out of the primary race in July to take a job on former President Donald Trump's election campaign. 

Rahm remained on the ballot, though, and garnered support from some Republicans who viewed Teirab as an establishment candidate. Even after he dropped out, the 2nd Congressional District Republicans reiterated their endorsement of Rahm.

Teirab had better funding and the backing of key House leaders, including Rep. Tom Emmer. He also earned Trump's endorsement.

Teirab served in the Marines and was a prosecutor at both the county and federal levels.

Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District is a crucial swing district, according to Hamline University political science and legal studies professor David Schultz. Craig has held the seat since ousting incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Lewis in 2018. She defeated Republican challenger Tyler Kistner in 2020 and 2022.

