As icy conditions cause loons to crash land, experts share what to do if you come across one

As loons make their way back to Midwest lakes this spring, some are being forced out of the sky by dangerous weather conditions, leading to crash landings far from water.

Wildlife experts say the issue is caused by a mix of warm and cold air during migration. As loons fly through those layers, moisture can freeze on their wings, adding weight and making it difficult to stay airborne.

"Loons are very heavy bone birds, and they're flying at their maximum capacity," said Linda Grenzer, a conservationist with Loon Rescue Incorporated in Wisconsin.

When ice builds up, the birds can no longer maintain flight and are forced to land. In some cases, that results in what rescuers call a "fallout," where multiple loons come down in the same area.

"We call it a fallout in certain areas where they're flying over and they land on roads, fields," Grenzer said.

Unlike many birds, loons are not built to take off from land. Their bodies are designed for water, which means a grounded loon may be stranded without help.

Experts say that while it may be tempting to step in, handling the bird yourself can cause serious harm.

"We don't want citizens getting hurt, and we don't want them to hurt the bird. If you do it wrong, you could break their wing or something," said Sheila Johnston, a loon conservationist and educator on Gull Lake in Minnesota.

Instead, trained rescuers recommend contacting professionals who know how to safely handle and transport the bird.

"What we ask somebody to do is to give us a call. If somebody has a towel, a coat, a sheet, place it over the loon, entire loon, including the head, because those bills are very sharp," Grenzer said.

A recent rescue south of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, shows how coordinated efforts can safely return loons to the water.

Organizations across Minnesota and Wisconsin have trained volunteers who respond to these calls, assess the bird's condition, and transport it to a safe release location.

Anyone who finds a downed loon is urged to contact trained rescuers rather than attempting to move the bird themselves.

For more information on loon rescue assistance, see the links below: