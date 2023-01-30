What to check now in order to keep your car running during this cold snap

Tips from a mechanic on how to keep your car running in this cold

Tips from a mechanic on how to keep your car running in this cold

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Auto body shops will be busy during this week's brutally cold temperatures.

Bobby and Steve's Auto World in Eden Prairie said mechanics normally change out 30 dead car batteries in a given week during the winter months, but this past weekend they changed out 25 dead batteries in a day and a half.

Gary DeRusha, with Bobby and Steve's, said Minnesota's summer months are what affects the car battery, but in the winter months is when drivers feel the symptoms of a weak battery.

DeRusha also said while washing your car, particularly the underbody is important during the winter months to prevent corrosion from the salt and chemical treatments on the roads. It's too cold to run their car wash this week, with negative temperatures in the forecast, so they're using that space to work on cars that will need their batteries changed.

While drivers take time to prepare their cars at the start of winter, there's still a lot of things to keep in mind for maintenance upkeep during the coldest months of the year.

DeRusha recommends checking all the key maintenance items -- like fluids, filters, bells and hoses -- regularly.

Tire pressure lights will undoubtedly be glowing this week. DeRusha said it's important to keep tires well inflated and in good working order to make sure cars perform at their best and to prevent damage to shocks and rims, among other things.