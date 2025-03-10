What does Made in America mean?

What does Made in America mean?

It's a label that can instill confidence and patriotism. Some shoppers even seek out products that say "Made in America."

But in such a global economy, we wanted to know: What does "Made in America" mean?

Working its way across powerful and heavy machines is a kitchen staple, complete with a stamp of patriotic approval.

"We know in the past 80 years we've been part of shaping the way people cook and prepare food," said David Dalquist, the CEO of Nordic Ware.

The company has been manufacturing cookware — most famously the bundt pan — in Minnesota since 1946. Their success was built on quality and trust.

"We cater to the people that appreciate American-made products. That's who buys Nordic Ware," said Dalquist.

It's a mindset not all shoppers in America have.

One woman told WCCO, "it's not a deal breaker," when asked if buying American-made products was important to her.

"It's not a big focus that I have right now," said another shopper.

According to the Federal Trade Commission's website, "Made in USA" means "all or virtually all" of the product has been made in America.

"That is all significant parts, processing and labor that go into the product must be of U.S. origin," said the federal agency.

For Scott Paul, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, something beyond the FTC's ruling quickly came to mind.

"I think it's about companies that are supporting American jobs," said Paul. "Companies that are investing in our own workers bring a couple of advantages. First of all, that's money that's recirculating in our own communities."

"Made in America" also means factories with regulated and safe working conditions for staff making a living wage.

What are the chances that their material comes from another country?

"I would say that almost every American factory is going to have some imported exposure," said Paul.

That means raw materials, subcomponents or the machinery used to make the product could be from another country, and a product could still be considered "Made in USA."

Nordic Ware gets its aluminum sourced from Canada. It's then processed at a factory in Wisconsin.

"They roll it out into nice, polished sheet metal which then feeds our presses," said Dalquist.

He feels pride in knowing workers in the U.S. handle the aluminum first, adding to the wide-ranging "Made in USA" net his products cast. Some of his factory's newest machinery, a conveyor belt washer for the aluminum pans, was also built in Wisconsin.

"The problem is it's harder than ever to seek out that 'Made in America' label," said Paul.

One reason is that companies are building their products in other countries. In 1979, manufacturing accounted for one out of every five U.S. jobs unrelated to farming. By 2019, it was down to roughly one out of every 10 jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I remember 30-40 years ago when the big movement was to get things offshore because they were lower cost, and we held our ground and we said 'no, we're gonna stay here,'" said Dalquist.

Retailers, like Target and Walmart, started selling more imported products. Online shopping also made it easier for consumers to buy directly from other countries, especially cheaper products.

Despite that slow but steady shift, Nordic Ware continues to thrive and stand out for its dedication to staying in the U.S.

"We've been expanding and continuing to expand," said Dalquist.

The FTC requires clothing manufacturers to label where the product was made. Vehicles sold in the U.S. must disclose in which country they were assembled.

Which products are rarely American-made?

Paul said electronics, like smartphones, and clothing stand out the most.

"Only 3% or so of footwear is manufactured in the United States, and it's only a little higher than that for apparel," said Paul. "That doesn't mean it's impossible, but even for someone like me who's dedicated to this, it's sometimes a bit of a treasure hunt."