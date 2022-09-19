What is wellbeing? Is it only personal or a community thing?
The last two years of the pandemic and unrest in the cities highlighted the need for access to wellbeing services for everyone, despite their age, ability or financial situation.
The five dimensions of wellbeing that Penny George and Sally St. John shared on "The 4" Monday are:
- Nourish
- Move
- Reflect
- Connect
- Restore
You can also come to the wellbeing community open house at the St. Paul Midway YMCA. It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.
