Medicaid is on the Trump administration's chopping block — what it is and how cuts could impact Minnesotans

Medicaid is facing cuts from the Trump administration. What does it do?

Proposed Medicaid cuts are sparking concern among advocates and those who use the program.

Nearly 1.3 million Minnesotans — about one-quarter of the state — rely on Medicaid. It's the largest single source of health insurance in the state.

At Meadow Woods Assisted Living in Bloomington, 85% of the residents rely on Medicaid and Medicare.

Medicare provides health care coverage to people 65 and older or those with qualifying disabilities, regardless of their income.

Medicaid is a joint federal and state program for low-income people and families.

"Medicaid is really crucial in covering mental health and substance use treatments," Laura Harker, a senior policy analyst with the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said.

Medicaid covered nearly 600,000 children in Minnesota and one in three births.

"For children 0 to 18, Medicaid is really critical," Harker said. "It also helps children get access to preventative screenings that even private insurance doesn't always cover those screenings and treatments."

Five in nine nursing home residents are covered by Medicaid too.

"There just isn't an unlimited savings account that many of us have and that's where we're looking at people who have done everything right but simply didn't have enough resources for all their months of their life," Kate Blessing, Director of Community Relations at Meadow Woods, said.

Blessing says an average month of assisted living could cost $5,000 to $7,000. Residents pay what they can, but often Medicaid closes the gap.

Meadow Woods resident Bob Christensen says Medicaid helps him pay for things like his dentures, hearing aids and surgeries.

"Social security is a nice chunk of change, but with my conditions and my health and the costs of living here, I just wouldn't be able to afford it," he said. "Were it not for the Medicaid portion of my coverage, (my infusion) would have cost me $9,000 because Medicare doesn't cover it."

Medicaid is a program Christensen considers a lifeline.

"It's been a lifesaver — that's the easiest way I could put it," he said.

A vote in Congress on proposed Medicaid cuts is anticipated in the coming weeks.