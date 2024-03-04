Are you registered to vote in Minnesota? How to check for today's 2024 primary

MINNEAPOLIS — With Minnesota's 2024 primary set for Super Tuesday, it's time to check if you're registered to vote. You can find out how to do so below.

WCCO also has you covered if you need to know how to vote, how to register to vote, voting hours for the primary, what's on the ballot, what to bring to vote and more.

How to check your voter registration status in Minnesota

You can find your voter registration status by going the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

You'll need to enter your first and last name, date of birth and street address. If you are registered, the site will also tell you where to vote and what your next election is, as well as provide other resources.

Is it too late to register to vote in the 2024 Minnesota primary?

Minnesota has same-day voter registration, so it's not too late to register for the 2024 primary. You can register online ahead of Super Tuesday, or register right at your polling place before you vote.

How often do you have to register to vote in Minnesota?

After you register to vote for the first time, you will only need to re-register if you change your name or address. You can update your registration on the secretary of state's website.

Super Tuesday

Minnesota is one of 16 states holding a primary on Super Tuesday (March 5). Several states have already held primaries, and with incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump looking like early frontrunners, the 2024 election could be a rematch of 2020.

WCCO will have full results from the 2024 primary as votes are tabulated.