Teenager dies days after western Wisconsin crash that killed 2 others, injured 12

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A teenager injured in a crash in western Wisconsin on Memorial Day died from his injuries on Friday, authorities said.

The 14-year-old's death marks the third fatality resulting from the crash, which left a dozen more people injured.

Per the Barron County Sheriff's Office, a driver in a passenger car struck a van carrying 10 occupants on Highway 25 at County Road A, north of Ridgeland, the evening of May 29.

A 54-year-old male passenger in the van and a 13-year-old boy in the car were killed in the crash. The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, along with two teenage boys from the car were airlifted from the scene in critical condition. On Monday, the sheriff's office announced a 14-year-old passenger from Elmwood who was in the car died of his injuries days after the crash.

The remaining occupants of the van and car were taken to nearby hospitals with minor to serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.