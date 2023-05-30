2 killed, 13 injured following western Wisconsin crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Two people are dead - including a teenager - and more than a dozen are injured after a crash late Monday afternoon in western Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Highway 25 at County Road A, which is north of Ridgeland.

The initial investigation determined that a van with 10 occupants was being driven north on the highway when a passenger car being driven west on the county road struck the van.

The ages of the 10 people in the van ranged from 8 to 54 years old. There were four occupants in the car and their ages ranged from 13 to 17 years old.

A 54-year-old male passenger in the van and a 13-year-old boy in the car were killed in the crash. The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, along with two 17-year-old boys from the car were airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Work begins Tuesday on MnDOT's massive, multiyear I-494 construction project

The remaining occupants of the van and car were taken to nearby hospitals with minor to serious injuries.

Officials say a deputy responded to the scene and helped get victims out of the van and away from the grass that had started on fire. The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and was later released.

Due to the crash, the highway was closed for four hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.