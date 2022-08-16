Western Wisconsin man again charged with possessing child pornography

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is again facing child pornography charges.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says that 58-year-old Duane Wisner, of Cameron, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

In 2006, he was found guilty of child sexploitation and possessing child pornography. He served time in prison for the felonies.

County officials say that Wisner was arrested Thursday and posted a $5,000 bond on the condition that he only use the internet for work.

In Wisconsin, possessing child pornography is punishable by up to 25-year sentence.