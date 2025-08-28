West St. Paul standoff ends after officer shoots, kills man who allegedly fired at police

An hours-long standoff in West St. Paul on Thursday ended with law enforcement shooting and killing a man who allegedly fired at officers multiple times.

Just after 11 a.m., St. Paul police located a motorcycle associated with a man wanted for multiple felony warrants on the 1200 block of Ottawa Avenue in West St. Paul. Police say officers surrounded the residence where the suspect was and evacuated others from the home.

The West St. Paul Police Department says after the South Metro SWAT arrived around 2:15 p.m., the suspect fired shots, striking the SWAT vehicles and an officer's handheld ballistic shield over the next four hours.

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, and after multiple rounds of chemical irritants, he continued to shoot at officers, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., West St. Paul police say the man aimed at officers with a long gun, prompting a South Metro SWAT officer to fire his weapon, striking the suspect.

Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect died at the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public and investigators will be on scene throughout the night.