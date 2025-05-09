Male attempts to lure children into van near West St. Paul elementary school, police say

Trump calls election of American pope "great honor," and more headlines

Police in West St. Paul are investigating after a male attempted to lure a group of children near an elementary school into his van.

The incident happened on Monday around 10:20 a.m. near the 1170 block of Allen Avenue, which is just down the street from Moreland Arts and Health Sciences Magnet School.

According to officials, a white van, believed to be a Ford 350, stopped in the area. A male left the vehicle, went up to a group of five students and offered them chips. He told the group they would need to come to his van to receive the snacks.

Police say the students refused and reported the interaction to an adult. The van left the area as the students were reporting the incident.

West St. Paul Police Department

Officials say a school resource officer is investigating and working with West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area Schools to "enhance safety protocols and ensure continued vigilance around student safety."

Anyone with information is asked to call the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-322-2323.