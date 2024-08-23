Wells, Minnesota likely to break its own record for rainfall this year

Faribault County may break its own record for rainfall this year

WELLS, Minn. — Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin have seen more then their fair-share of rainfall this year. But no part of Minnesota has been hit harder than Faribault County.

Wells, Minnesota is known for a couple, different things including Father Eugene Stenzel's Stone House and stone structures that he spent decades building by hand.

"I need rock. So whoever is watching: I will take rock! Please, bring me some rock," said Fr. Stenzel.

What they don't need more of in Faribault County, is rain.

"Along I-90, at least 30 inches of rainfall. Wells has about 43.97 inches of rain right now," said Caleb Grunzke, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

That's currently 20 inches above their average. In fact, Wells got nearly 16 inches of rain, just in the month of June.

Wells and the area around it needs about 15 more inches of rain the rest of the year in order to break the state record. A feat that isn't likely to happen.

"I'd say it's still a highly unlikely chance," said Grunzke.

Grunzke said Caledonia's state record of 57 inches of rain is likely safe because as the air gets colder, there won't be as much moisture.

But Wells will almost assuredly break its own record.

The plus is that river and lake levels are back to normal after last year's drought. The rainfall downfall is wet fields all summer long.

"When we got all the rain in May and June I remember hearing from farmers that it was difficult to even get crops into the field," said Grunzke. "That's the wettest year on record so far for that area of the state."

The record rainfall for Wells is 47 inches, so a few more good rains will likely push them past that mark.