"Weird Al" Yankovic returning to Minnesota in 2025

WELCH, Minn. — Grammy Award-winning comedy artist "Weird Al" Yankovic is coming back to Minnesota next June.

Yankovic will be at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch on Saturday, June 28 as part of his BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 TOURS. Tickets are on sale now.

In a release, Treasure Island said people can expect "high-energy multimedia show with a super-sized 8-piece band."

"Weird Al" was last in Minnesota in 2022 when he performed at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

He's no stranger to the Minnesota State Fair, having performed at the Grandstand 12 times since 1984.

Yankovic has been in show business for nearly 50 years. He's well-known for his parodying artists like Michael Jackson, Coolio and Chamillionaire with songs like "Eat It," "Amish Paradise" and "White & Nerdy."

Earlier this year, he won an Emmy award as a producer of the satirical comedy "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."

His song "The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota" pays homage to the tourist attraction located in Darwin. The nearly seven-minute song was released in 1989.