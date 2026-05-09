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Cooler, seasonal weekend; high of 60s on Mother's Day

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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Saturday will be a little cooler than Friday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. The sun will be out for most of the day with a few clouds. 

Clouds will move back in overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s. 

Those clouds will linger a little into Mother's Day on Sunday, but should clear throughout the day leaving plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will feel more seasonal, with temperatures in the 60s throughout the day. 

The start of the work week will see temperatures jump to the high 60s, close to 70. Better rain chances arrive late Monday into Tuesday. 

Our high temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week.    

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