Cooler, seasonal weekend; high of 60s on Mother's Day

Saturday will be a little cooler than Friday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. The sun will be out for most of the day with a few clouds.

Clouds will move back in overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Those clouds will linger a little into Mother's Day on Sunday, but should clear throughout the day leaving plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will feel more seasonal, with temperatures in the 60s throughout the day.

The start of the work week will see temperatures jump to the high 60s, close to 70. Better rain chances arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

Our high temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week.