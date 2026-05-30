Watch CBS News
Weather

Summer-like temperatures continue through the weekend

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Our summer-like temperatures will continue through the weekend. 

Saturday's high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Cloud cover will help keep things a few degrees cooler than the past few days. This will still be well above average for this time of year. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts ranging between 15-30 mph.

forecast-high-today.png
WCCO

Southwestern Minnesota could see some beneficial rain, with drought conditions mainly impacting the south. The rain chances will completely miss the metro and northern Minnesota. 

Overnight temperatures will dip back down to the 60s. 

3-panel-weekend-1.png
WCCO

Temperatures on Sunday will feel very similar to Saturday with a high in the low 80s. There is another chance for light rain in the southeast part of the state. That rain pattern could move towards the metro in the afternoon, but nothing heavy. The rain would be light. 

jd-prob-of-precip-states.png
WCCO

The temperatures will climb again on Monday and continue to rise throughout the week.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue