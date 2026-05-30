Summer-like temperatures continue through the weekend

Our summer-like temperatures will continue through the weekend.

Saturday's high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Cloud cover will help keep things a few degrees cooler than the past few days. This will still be well above average for this time of year. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts ranging between 15-30 mph.

WCCO

Southwestern Minnesota could see some beneficial rain, with drought conditions mainly impacting the south. The rain chances will completely miss the metro and northern Minnesota.

Overnight temperatures will dip back down to the 60s.

WCCO

Temperatures on Sunday will feel very similar to Saturday with a high in the low 80s. There is another chance for light rain in the southeast part of the state. That rain pattern could move towards the metro in the afternoon, but nothing heavy. The rain would be light.

WCCO

The temperatures will climb again on Monday and continue to rise throughout the week.