Winter returns this weekend, warmer weather to start our week

Wintery weather returns this weekend.

Saturday temperatures fall back to the teens and 20s in the southern part of the state and to single digits in northern Minnesota. Clouds linger throughout the day but will clear out by Saturday night.

Overnight temperatures drop to the single digits for southern Minnesota.

Sunday will feel similar in temperature with highs in the 20s. There will be more chances for sunshine throughout the day.

We start the work week with temperatures back in the 30s on Monday and slowly warm throughout the week.