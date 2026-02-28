Watch CBS News
Winter returns this weekend, warmer weather to start our week

Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

Wintery weather returns this weekend. 

Saturday temperatures fall back to the teens and 20s in the southern part of the state and to single digits in northern Minnesota. Clouds linger throughout the day but will clear out by Saturday night.  

Overnight temperatures drop to the single digits for southern Minnesota. 

Sunday will feel similar in temperature with highs in the 20s. There will be more chances for sunshine throughout the day. 

We start the work week with temperatures back in the 30s on Monday and slowly warm throughout the week. 

