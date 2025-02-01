Weekend snow system ushers in cooler temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a chance for some spotty snow on Saturday, except it'll likely miss the metro area.

Another weak clipper system will pass by, bringing back clouds and a few snow showers into the afternoon. The highest amounts will be along the North Shore where terrain will help more than 6" accumulate.

The metro will likely only see a coating, if anything, from this system.

Winds will be rather gusty too, pushing 35 mph this afternoon with highs in the 30's.

Models are trending toward a mostly dry Sunday, but still mild, with highs back near 40 before temperatures take a tumble on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the teens next week, with another round of light snow on Monday. 1-3" is expected for the Twin Cities with an unsettled pattern keeping snow chances around most of next week.

In addition to the snow, the pattern stays cooler with more seasonal highs, keeping temperatures in the teens and 20's for the foreseeable future.