Weekend snow system ushers in cooler temperatures

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a chance for some spotty snow on Saturday, except it'll likely miss the metro area. 

Another weak clipper system will pass by, bringing back clouds and a few snow showers into the afternoon. The highest amounts will be along the North Shore where terrain will help more than 6" accumulate.

The metro will likely only see a coating, if anything, from this system. 

Winds will be rather gusty too, pushing 35 mph this afternoon with highs in the 30's.

Models are trending toward a mostly dry Sunday, but still mild, with highs back near 40 before temperatures take a tumble on Monday. 

Temperatures will be in the teens next week, with another round of light snow on Monday. 1-3" is expected for the Twin Cities with an unsettled pattern keeping snow chances around most of next week.

In addition to the snow, the pattern stays cooler with more seasonal highs, keeping temperatures in the teens and 20's for the foreseeable future.

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

