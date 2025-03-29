Another round of rain and snow expected to hit Minnesota Saturday afternoon

After a brief lull in the action Saturday morning, another wave of energy and moisture will work in from the south through the afternoon.

This will bring steadier rain to southern and central parts of the state, including the metro, before it changes over to ice and snow, especially north of the cities into tonight.

Its for this reason that a winter weather advisory has been posted from the southwest to the Arrowhead, including the Twin Cities, from 10 p.m. Saturday night to 4 p.m. Sunday night.

Any accumulations, if any, SHOULD stay under one inch in the metro with more impressive rain amounts for March standards — anywhere between half an inch to an inch.

Central Minnesota and the north shore are likely to see the greatest accumulations, between one and three inches.

Regardless of amounts, travel could be slick so take caution when getting on roadways. However, most of the accumulations will be confined to grassy areas with the ground being fairly warm.

This system appears to exit by Sunday evening, though there's some uncertainty regarding timing, as high pressure moves in for Monday.

Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels over the weekend into next week. We'll stay largely in the 40's for highs, except for Sunday where but we don't get out of the 30's.

The dry break is short-lived with another low system that will user in more wind, rain and snow late Tuesday into Wednesday.