Beautiful Mother's Day weekend gives way to potential 90-degree day and elevated wildfire risk

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from May 10, 2025

Mother's Day weekend will remain quiet with ample sunshine and temperatures running well above average.

Saturday afternoon will be the "cooler" of the days with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s, possible near 80 in some parts of the state.

Once winds turn more southerly and pick up in speed on Sunday, temperatures begin to bake with record-challenging highs near 90 degrees.

This would be our first time in the 90s this year, a little ahead of the average. Typically, Minnesota doesn't hit 90 degrees until late May.

Wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour in spots, making for an elevated brush fire threat.

Highs will stay close to 90 early next week along with the wind and low humidity, meaning wildfire threats will persist.

Temperatures will come down a little bit late next week, with Thursday looking like the best window for some much-needed showers and storms.