Weekend closures, upcoming long-term construction projects will detour Twin Cities drivers

Drivers in the Twin Cities should be aware of some weekend road closures and long-term construction projects that could make getting around tougher.

Weekend closures

This weekend, eastbound Interstate 94 will close between Highway 280 and Interstate 35E. This is for continued work on the John Ireland Boulevard bridge.

WCCO

Drivers will need to take northbound Highway 280 to Highway 36 to get to I-35E.

That closure is expected to reopen Monday morning.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the 10th Street ramp to get off of eastbound I-94 into downtown St. Paul will close.

WCCO

Drivers will need to exit at Fifth Street instead.

That closure is also for work on the John Ireland Boulevard bridge and will reopen for the Monday morning commute.

Long-term projects

Bigger projects are also beginning to ramp up in the metro.

The closure of Highway 280 between I-94 in St. Paul and Interstate 35W in Roseville starts Monday at 5 a.m.

WCCO

The northbound lanes will be closed and stay that way through late August. The southbound side will also close later this month.

During this project, traffic will be directed to a regional detour using I-35W or I-94, Highway 36 and I-35E.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation does expect things to reopen before the State Fair, but says after the fair, there will be more lane and ramp closures.

The project will improve safety and repair roads and bridges.

Another project starting Monday: The replacement of the I-35E bridge on Shepard Road in St. Paul.

WCCO

Starting at 7 a.m., parts of Shepard Road will be closed in both directions. This will continue through the fall.

Instead, drivers will need to take a detour to Lexington Parkway, West Seventh Street and Otto Avenue.

MnDOT has released a full list of the 200-plus projects it plans to tackle this year.