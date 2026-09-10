Sunny, warm Thursday before possible storms Friday evening

It'll be a mostly sunny day Thursday with light winds, but the humidity starts to pick up Friday ahead of some scattered showers.

Temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday, the scattered storms will likely hit northern and central Minnesota.

After that, it'll get much cooler and more seasonable on Saturday, with highs in the 70s and dew points in the 50s.

There's more chance for storms on Sunday into Monday, according to NEXT Weather meteorologists.