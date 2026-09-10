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Weather Forecast

Sunny, warm Thursday before possible storms Friday evening

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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It'll be a mostly sunny day Thursday with light winds, but the humidity starts to pick up Friday ahead of some scattered showers.

Temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Friday, the scattered storms will likely hit northern and central Minnesota. 

After that, it'll get much cooler and more seasonable on Saturday, with highs in the 70s and dew points in the 50s.

There's more chance for storms on Sunday into Monday, according to NEXT Weather meteorologists.

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