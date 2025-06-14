Warm front puts Father's Day into the 70s, chances for storms push into next week

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from June 14, 2025

Spotty showers roll into Minnesota early Saturday morning, but will exit to the east east, allowing for some dry time.

However, the clouds stick around keeping highs in the mid to upper 60s.

There's a chance for an isolated shower or storm Saturday evening, but it looks like a better chance for scattered storms arrives overnight and again on Sunday, Father's Day.

With a warm front slowly lifting in the north, temperatures will be a bit warmer, sliding into the mid to upper 70s for Father's Day.

Even more storms are expected into the early part of the work week, but timing the waves that far out is difficult at this time. Stay with WCCO as we continue to fine tune this part of the forecast.

High temperatures will continue to trend up into the 80s for most of next week.

Greatest rain totals look to be across central and southern Minnesota, where some places may see a total of two to four inches of rain.

The end of next week looks a little drier as the pattern tries to break for some sunshine.