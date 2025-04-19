Sunny start to the weekend, clouds and showers return Easter Sunday

Sunny start to the weekend turns to rain on Easter Sunday

Sunny start to the weekend turns to rain on Easter Sunday

Sunny start to the weekend turns to rain on Easter Sunday

The weekend will start off sunny before the next rain system arrives Sunday night.

High pressure will continue to move in on Saturday, resulting in a beautiful day with ample sunshine and calm winds.

Saturday morning will start off chilly with temperatures in the 30's but will warm to more seasonal averages in the upper 50's by the afternoon.

Clouds return throughout the day on Sunday, but most of the holiday will be dry until rain arrives Sunday evening into the night. Areas expected to see the most rain are mainly southeast of the metro.

Rain will mostly be light with totals around a quarter to half an inch.

Sunday's temperatures will start in the 30's again and climb into the low 60's.

The rain wraps up early Monday morning, but unfortunately, two other systems bring more showers Tuesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, with afternoon highs eventually hitting the mid 60's with overnight lows in the 40's.