Warm Friday before storms roll in for the evening

It'll start to get warm and breezy Friday as storms roll in for the evening.

A few severe storms are possible north of Interstate 94, according to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames.

After that, cooler air will move in Saturday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. The rest of the weekend will be mostly quiet with some possible showers across southern Minnesota on Sunday.

There will likely be more widespread rain on Monday, with about an inch of rainfall possible.