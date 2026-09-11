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Warm Friday before storms roll in for the evening

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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It'll start to get warm and breezy Friday as storms roll in for the evening.

A few severe storms are possible north of Interstate 94, according to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames.

After that, cooler air will move in Saturday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. The rest of the weekend will be mostly quiet with some possible showers across southern Minnesota on Sunday.

There will likely be more widespread rain on Monday, with about an inch of rainfall possible.

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