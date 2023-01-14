Watch CBS News
WCCO Saturday Morning links: Jan. 14, 2022

/ CBS Minnesota

Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Minnesota DNR's tips for ice fishing

Twin Cities Pride celebrates Halfway to Pride

Revisiting the Republic of Nature: An Environmental History of the United States

Tubing at Elm Creek Park Reserve

St. Paul RV Supershow

Winter Antique Show at Minnesota State Fairgrounds

5th Annual Minneapolis Home Building and Remodeling Expo

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Tropical Oasis Weekend

