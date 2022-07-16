Watch CBS News
WCCO Saturday Morning links from July 16, 2022

/ CBS Minnesota

Here are the links from the WCCO Saturday Morning show from July 16, 2022.

Hastings Rivertown Days

https://rivertowndaysmn.com/

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

https://www.minnehahafallsartfair.com/

Urban Roots Open Garden Event

https://urbanrootsmn.org/

Co-Op Farm Tour

https://www.coopfarmtour.com/

Duluth Air Show Saturday and Sunday

https://duluthairshow.com/

Spring Creek National - Round 7: 50th Anniversary Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

https://promotocross.com/race/spring-creek-national

Golden Valley Pride Festival Food and Necessities Drive

https://www.facebook.com/goldenvalleypride

