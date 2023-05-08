WCCO marks Mental Health Action Day on May 18

U.S. teens experiencing mental health crisis Experts warn U.S. teens are experiencing a mental health crisis 10:34

Mental health is health.

WCCO believes prioritizing your mental health is important, which is why we are proud to support the "Mental Health is Health" initiative. Created by MTV, "Mental Health is Health" works to spread the message that we all have mental health and need to take care of it like we do our physical health. Our hope is to normalize the conversation, create a connection to resources and inspire action on mental health.

Turn awareness into action and join WCCO on Thursday, May 18 for Mental Health Action Day. From taking a moment for yourself, finding support, or connecting with a friend, we can all take action on improving our mental health.

To find an action that works for you and to see a comprehensive list of resources developed in partnership with leading mental health organizations, visit www.mentalhealthishealth.us.

For our mental health news stories, click here.

Whether you are looking for tools to improve your own mental health or to help family and friends who may need encouragement or support, we hope the list below can be an important resource to you.