WCCO marks Mental Health Action Day on May 18
Mental health is health.
WCCO believes prioritizing your mental health is important, which is why we are proud to support the "Mental Health is Health" initiative. Created by MTV, "Mental Health is Health" works to spread the message that we all have mental health and need to take care of it like we do our physical health. Our hope is to normalize the conversation, create a connection to resources and inspire action on mental health.
Turn awareness into action and join WCCO on Thursday, May 18 for Mental Health Action Day. From taking a moment for yourself, finding support, or connecting with a friend, we can all take action on improving our mental health.
To find an action that works for you and to see a comprehensive list of resources developed in partnership with leading mental health organizations, visit www.mentalhealthishealth.us.
For our mental health news stories, click here.
Whether you are looking for tools to improve your own mental health or to help family and friends who may need encouragement or support, we hope the list below can be an important resource to you.
- Local Crisis Response Helplines – to find the helpline in your county, CLICK HERE
- Children's Mental Health Crisis Response – to find the helpline in your county, CLICK HERE
- Crisis Team – Dial **CRISIS or to call the crisis team in your county, CLICK HERE
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741
- SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline – 1-800-985-5990
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – dial 988
- Trans Lifeline – 877-565-8860 or CLICK HERE
- The Trevor Project – LGBTQ+ specific, call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678-678 or CLICK HERE
- Fraser (Autism, Mental Health, and Special Needs) Hope Line – 612-446-HOPE (4673) or CLICK HERE
- Virtual Care for COVID-19 Loss – Dial the American Red Cross at 833-492-0094
- NAMI Minnesota – VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUPS are available
- NAMI Resource Guide for Parents – CLICK HERE
- Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline – 833-600-2670 or text FARMSTRESS to 898211 or CLICK HERE
- Coping with Rural Stress – CLICK HERE
- Face It Foundation – Mental Health Resources for Men, CLICK HERE
- Mental Health Minnesota – CLICK HERE
- The Minnesota Warmline – 855-WARMLINE or text SUPPORT to 85511.
- Postpartum Support International – 1-800-944-4773 or text HELP to 800-944-4773 or CLICK HERE
- National Parent Helpline – 1-855-427-2736 or CLICK HERE
- Minnesota Association for Children's Mental Health – CLICK HERE
- A Thousand Hands offers: Covid-19 Grief Guide; Grief Resources; Candid Conversations about Grief; Loving, Living, and Dying during COVID-19 (free book)
