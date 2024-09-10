Wayzata police offer $1,000 reward for piece of glass stolen from 9/11 memorial

WAYZATA, Minn. — Police are searching for the person who took an important artifact from a 9/11 memorial just days before the disaster's 23rd anniversary.

The memorial is dedicated to a Minnesotan who lost his life in the attack on the Twin Towers as well as the nearly 3,000 other victims.

The memorial consisted of melted metal and a piece of glass from "Ground Zero." That piece of glass had been found by the body of Gordon "Gordy" Aamoth and taken from New York City to Wayzata, Minnesota for the memorial.

But now, that piece of glass is gone. Police believe the artifact was not smashed but forcefully removed.

9/11 memorial before and after Wayzata Police Department

Aamoth's childhood friend says this is important to a place meant for gathering and healing.

"This is absolutely a tragic thing to happen, particularly on or around the anniversary of 9/11," Andrew Mullin said. "And for someone to take the time to deface a memorial is just an unconscionable thing to do."

That pain is echoed by the Aamoth family, who say they are disappointed and hope the artifact is found.

"This simple glass artifact holds immeasurable value to many, including Gordy Aamoth's family," a spokesperson for the Wayzata Police Department said in a statement.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the glass with no questions asked. They say they just want it back so everyone can reflect on its significance.