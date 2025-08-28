Watch live: MPD Chief O'Hara updates on Minneapolis Catholic school shooting investigation

Watch CBS News
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is set to provide an update on the latest details of the investigation into a deadly shooting at a southwest Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday.

Two children were killed and 18 others injured when a shooter fired through the windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during mass, according to Minneapolis city officials. Of the 18 injured, all but three were children. The three injured adults were all parishioners in their 80s, O'Hara said Wednesday afternoon.

At least one child is still in critical condition after Wednesday's mass shooting at a southwest Minneapolis church, officials said.

Two sources — a state official, as well as a federal law enforcement source with knowledge of the shooting investigation — said the shooter visited the church weeks beforehand and conducted surveillance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Kerry Breen contributed to this report.

