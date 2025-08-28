Watch live: MPD Chief O'Hara updates on Minneapolis Catholic school shooting investigation

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is set to provide an update on the latest details of the investigation into a deadly shooting at a southwest Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday.

How to watch Chief O'Hara's update

What: Nikki Haley formally announces 2024 presidential campaign

Date: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Location: Minneapolis

Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device.

Two children were killed and 18 others injured when a shooter fired through the windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during mass, according to Minneapolis city officials. Of the 18 injured, all but three were children. The three injured adults were all parishioners in their 80s, O'Hara said Wednesday afternoon.

At least one child is still in critical condition after Wednesday's mass shooting at a southwest Minneapolis church, officials said.

Two sources — a state official, as well as a federal law enforcement source with knowledge of the shooting investigation — said the shooter visited the church weeks beforehand and conducted surveillance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

contributed to this report.