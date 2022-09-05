Watch CBS News
Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide: "This is a sad day for our community"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mayor, interim police chief speak on St. Paul triple homicide
Mayor, interim police chief speak on St. Paul triple homicide 04:49

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting late Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Interim Police Chief Jeremy Ellison and other officials spoke on the deaths at a press conference Monday afternoon. 

"We're tired of these press conferences. We're tired of these late night calls," Carter said. "What happened last night is unacceptable."

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Case Avenue East at about 4:30 p.m., where they found two injured people outside, and three deceased people inside a residence.

Also on Monday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding -- all of St. Paul. 

The deceased are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of the year. No arrests have been made.

"This is a sad day for our community," Ellison said. "Our investigation is active and we're making progress."

September 5, 2022

