Watch Live: Gov. Walz, Scott Jensen square off in 2nd gubernatorial debate

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's candidates for governor are facing off Tuesday in their first televised debate.

A new poll out this week gave DFL Gov. Tim Walz the lead over his Republican challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, 47-42.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. and is taking place in Rochester.

It will not be broadcast in the Twin Cities, but is available to watch on the YouTube live stream below.

This is only the second time the two candidates will meet. They last squared off at FarmFest in August.

Republicans have accused the governor of ducking his opponent. The Walz campaign agreed to a final debate next week on Minnesota Public Radio.

WCCO's Pat Kessler reports that the three head-to-head debates between Walz and Jensen mark the lowest number of debates since prior to the 1998 race that was ultimately won by Jesse Ventura.