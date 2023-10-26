Moose spotted in southern Minnesota, hundreds of miles from natural habitat

MANKATO, Minn. — In recent weeks there have been reports of moose on the loose in southern Minnesota.

Witnesses believe at least two of the animals are roaming areas around Mankato and New Ulm, which is hundreds of miles from their natural habitat innNortheastern Minnesota.

"I see deer, raccoon, fox, coyote. Little critters in the ditch that I don't know what they are," said Tracy Davis.

Every weekday, Davis drives Highway 60 to get to her job in Mankato.

It can be a boring commute but a couple weeks ago it got downright exciting.

"I was driving along and I saw a whole bunch of cars and emergency lights and at first I thought there was an accident," said Davis.

It wasn't an accident, it was a moose. And it was out for a stroll about 300 miles away from its natural habitat, near the town of Lake Crystal. Davis was part of a group of commuters who stopped to take pictures and video.

"I wasn't going to stop and then I thought, I need to stop because I'm never going to see this again," said Davis. "We know people that go up there four-wheeling and camp up north and they've never seen one. For me to think that I would see one down here, you would never think it would happen."

There are only about 3,000 to 4,000 moose left in our state, and they're mostly found in the Arrowhead region.

The Department of Natural Resources said there are a few reasons why a moose might travel so far from northern Minnesota. They're looking for habitat, they're looking for a mate, or they may have a brain parasite, which would cause them to be sick and disoriented.

"That is not moose habitat in southern Minnesota," said Barb Keller.

Keller is the big game program leader for the DNR. She isn't sure exactly why these animals wandered so far south, but with deer rifle season approaching, she wants to remind hunters that it's illegal to shoot moose in Minnesota. People who see them are encouraged to take pictures, but keep their distance.

"Moose are dangerous animals. So, we recommend if people see them out in southern Minnesota, certainly take pictures and videos but do not approach," said Keller.

Keller said moose have been seen that far south before, but it is extremely rare and she believes they'll eventually move on to their natural habitat. She said southern Minnesota is too warm for moose and they don't like being near farmland and people.

Keller also said there have been elk sightings over the years, but those, too, are rare for southern Minnesota.

