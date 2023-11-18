Watch CBS News
Waseca man dies in haybine accident on Rice County farm

RICE COUNTY, Minn. —A Waseca man died on Wednesday in a farming accident in southern Minnesota.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office says Mitchell Olson, 31, was caught in a haybine and had to be extricated. He died at the scene.

The accident happened on the 26000 block of Jackson Avenue in Morristown Township.

