Waseca man dies in haybine accident on Rice County farm
RICE COUNTY, Minn. —A Waseca man died on Wednesday in a farming accident in southern Minnesota.
The Rice County Sheriff's Office says Mitchell Olson, 31, was caught in a haybine and had to be extricated. He died at the scene.
RELATED: Father and son who lost limbs in Minnesota farming accidents share message of farm safety
The accident happened on the 26000 block of Jackson Avenue in Morristown Township.
