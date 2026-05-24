Warm temperatures on tap for Memorial Day weekend

Sunday will be considerably warmer with temperatures expected to hit the 80s for most of the state.

There are chances for storms in Southern Minnesota overnight with a 1/5 chance of severe weather in the very southeast corner of the state.

Memorial Day will be even warmer with an expected high close to 90 degrees. That warm stretch continues into Tuesday, leaving us close to 20 degrees above average.

WCCO

The week looks warm with small chances of rain sprinkling throughout the week.