"Warehouse District Live" aims to bring safety, more visitors to downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Thousands of people headed to downtown Minneapolis Saturday afternoon as the Minnesota Twins hosted the Toronto Blue Jays.

Some of those fans came across a pedestrian-only street on First Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. It's a new initiative by the city and the Downtown Improvement District.

"Warehouse District Live" will take place weekend through October, with free activities for people of all ages.

"Place to eat, some activities, some restrooms, some other basic things that will think will make for a better rounding out of people's nights out when they come downtown," said Ben Shardlow with the Downtown Improvement District.

Nearby businesses, like Gluek's Bar and Restaurant, are hopeful for a boost after a few tough years.

"This live event that they have going on here I think is a great attempt to also have more things going on for downtown, so I'm all for it," said Dave Holcomb, Gluek's owner.

Holcomb says they've mostly recovered from the pandemic, but he worries the perception of crime is holding some people back.

"Anyone who comes down for a Twins game can see that it's safe down here, and it's OK to come down and go out and hit the bars and restaurant," he said.

Police, security and community outreach groups like MAD DADS will be ensuring the space is safe from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m.

"Whether you're partying or on the streets, we want everyone to be safe no matter what," said Tim Totushek with MAD DADS.

"It's totally intended to be a win-win because we know an active downtown is a safe downtown, so this is another way we can support that," Shardlow said.

The city says there will be more than 1,800 events in downtown Minneapolis this summer, including major concerts like Taylor Swift and sporting events expected to bring in millions of visitors.

