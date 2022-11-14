Watch CBS News
Politics

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: What Minnesota DFL aims to accomplish with its “trifecta”
Talking Points: What Minnesota DFL aims to accomplish with its “trifecta” 01:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.

Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. 

Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. 

Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. 

Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave, and even legalized marijuana.   

6p-vo-mn-trifecta-wcco2bhz.jpg
CBS

Gov. Tim Walz on the campaign trail reminded voters he wanted to use the surplus for "Walz checks," giving up to $1,000 to most individuals and $2,000 dollars to couples.

The problem is that not all Democrats are on board. The powerful House Speaker Melissa Hortman was a guest on WCCO Sunday morning. 

"We have to have 68 votes to get anything through the Minnesota House of Representatives. I'm not sure if we have 68 votes for that," Hortman said. "We haven't had the chance to appoint our tax chair and to figure out whether that's the direction we're ready to go."

Hortman acknowledges this is a unique opportunity for the DFL to get things done. The last time there was a "trifecta" in state government was a decade ago when Mark Dayton was governor. 

The legislature that year notably passed all-day free kindergarten and legalized same-sex marriage.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 10:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.